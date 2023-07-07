Dream State sandwich from Reginelli’s
Put a perfect salad in between bread, and you get the Dream State sandwich from Reginelli’s.
Toasted focaccia bread is loaded with pancetta, roasted eggplant, Roma tomatoes, crunchy walnuts, mixed greens and herbed goat cheese and drizzled with a balsamic citrus vinaigrette. The pillowy soft yet crispy bread, the tangy dressing and crunchy walnuts meld together with the veggies and create a perfect bite. Don’t sleep on this sandwich!
Reginelli’s, 684 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, (225) 231-1313. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Grouper sandwich from Overpass Merchant
Overpass is the type of restaurant where everything is good. I hadn't ordered the grouper sandwich before, so I decided to give it a try.
Right off the bat, look at that crispy fish.
The sandwich includes Gulf Coast grouper, Thai slaw, Korean mayo and pickles. Everything is set between a pillow of a brioche bun with crispy edges. The result is a soft crunch of fresh fish and savory flavors. Not to mention, I upgraded my regular fries to truffle fries with roasted garlic aioli. For me, anything with garlic is *chef's kiss*!
Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. (225) 508-4737. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Burger at Dearman's
Sometimes an old-fashioned burger and fries hit the spot — even when it's more than I bargained for! I could barely eat half of it, but each bite was perfect. I like Dearman's. Even though I've only lived in Baton Rouge for 17 months, even I feel some nostalgia going there. Plus, the price is right. The service is friendly, and the food hits the spot. I like a place that doesn't try to be something it's not. Dearman's is a diner and soda fountain, and it knows its strengths and is happy to share them.
Fortunately, my friend ordered the chili dog, which is what I plan to try the next time I go (because the movie theater where I grew up sold chili dogs that looked just like Dearman's and getting one was always a major treat) — so, again, nostalgia. Exploring the intersection of food and nostalgia is worth pursuing.
And, without question, order a shake, once the meal is done. Share it with a friend if you're watching your calories. Dearman's shakes are the real deal.
Dearman's, 7633 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, (225) 924-1391. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. (Jan Risher, features editor)