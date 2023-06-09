The Carnosa and the garlic knots at Rocca Pizzeria
When my family comes to town, I'm usually the one to pick the place for dinner. This time, I decided on Rocca Pizzeria. When my brother walked in, he asked, "Why do you always pick these fancy places?" Keep in mind, he's 20 years old.
I insisted that he would love it, and by the way, the restaurant is the perfect mix of casual and dressy, especially for a 5:30 p.m. dinner.
Like a true older sister, I also decided which appetizers we would get. I picked the garlic knots and Brussels sprouts. Can I just say: These garlic knots are life-changing?
Everyone (including my brother) kept saying, "These are so good." (A subconscious pat on the back for me). The garlic knots are enveloped in chimichurri, fresh herbs and grana, served in a small cast-iron skillet with whipped provolone on the side for dipping.
When it comes to my pizza preferences, I've been on a white sauce kick for quite some time now. Instead of my typical Rocca order (the smoked brisket with white sauce), I opted for the Carnosa — a pizza with red sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, 18-hour roast pork, pepperoni and mozzarella. It was smoky. It was salty. It was wood-fired and delicious.
Everyone else at the table thoroughly enjoyed their dishes as well. My mom even took a picture of hers to send to a friend. I guess I'm rubbing off on them.
Rocca Pizzeria, 3897 Government St., Baton Rouge, La. 70806. (225) 478-1286. Closed Mondays. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. (Lauren Cheramie, features writer)
Mango-passionfruit chocolate at Gourmet Girls
A friend once told me about the time she lived in Paris and a friend gave her a single piece of chocolate, barely larger than bite-sized, that retailed for more than $200. She invited five friends over and they painstakingly cut the chocolate into five as-close-to-equal pieces as possible and, in an almost religious ceremony, ate the chocolate.
I asked, "How was the chocolate?"
She said, "It was good."
I said, "That's it? Good?"
She said, "Yep."
Even still, in the back of my head, I've wondered, "How good can a single piece of chocolate be?" So, earlier this week when I found myself staring at a variety of platters of $3.50 single bites of chocolate at Gourmet Girls, all I could think of was my friend and her expensive Parisian chocolate. I took the bait.
With the clerk's encouragement, my friend and I decided to try a piece of the salted caramel and a piece of the mango-passionfruit chocolate. The clerk said the salted caramel was her favorite.
After I tasted the chocolates, I had to wonder, "Has the clerk tasted the mango-passionfruit one?" Because it was so much better than the salted caramel. Don't get me wrong. They were both good chocolates, but even at $3.50 a bite, my chocolate expectations are high — the mango-passionfruit met my standards. The salted caramel tasted more like a regular piece of salted caramel chocolate.
Plus, the mango-passionfruit bite of chocolate was gorgeous. It's not something that I would splurge on often, but for every now and then, when I'm dreaming of Paris, why not?
Gourmet Girl: 1660 Lobdell Avenue in Baton Rouge (225) 252-0999. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. (Jan Risher, features editor)