Enlightened Mediterranean chicken bowl from BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
This salad makes you feel light, breezy and healthy. Let me explain. The dish includes seasoned grilled chicken, Peruvian quinoa, brown rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese. I was a little skeptical about the quinoa, but now I can't wait to include it in my next homemade salads. This dish was great for a quick lunch and gets bonus points for leftovers.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Baton Rouge, 70836. (225) 766-4300. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Grilled chicken wrap and gumbo from Ambrosia Deli
While Ambrosia is known for its bakery and sweets, don't sleep on its deli options. The grilled chicken wrap with a side of gumbo was a solid duo for a quick working lunch. The wrap came with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and mayo.
The soup of the day, the chicken and sausage gumbo, rounded out the meal. When it came to dessert, we couldn't make a single choice so we went with Ambrosia's combination platters of sweets. I appreciated them taking some decision making out of my day!
Ambrosia Bakery and Deli, 8546 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, 70810. (225) 763-6489. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ambrosia is closed on Mondays. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Smoking Joe from Curbside Burgers
It’s patio weather, and there’s some great options to pick from on a lovely day. But the atmosphere at Curbside is always casual, with a mix of adults, children and occasionally a dog or two. When you’re there, grab one of the signature burgers.
You can’t beat the Smoking Joe, which is a burger patty loaded with sharp cheddar, bacon, fried onion strings and topped with Curbside’s smoke sauce, all on a buttery brioche bun. It’s really one of the best burgers in the area, loaded with seasoning and the right crunch from those onion strings and bacon. Pair it with some of those crispy tots on the side, and it’s a great patio feast.
Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., Baton Rouge, (225) 478-8349. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)