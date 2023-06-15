Joe Carleton is happy to be back in Baton Rouge and even happier about the reason — a new film project.
On the verge of turning 26, home was calling to the LSU grad in the form of Unoriginal Films securing a financial infusion for its dystopian crime thriller, "Beware the Box Folk."
Carleton and the other three founders of Unoriginal Films in 2019 — Nathan S. Hall, Marshal Talon Hodges and Brendan Pyron — have been working on "Box Folk" from the concept up for the last six months. Carleton, meanwhile, has spent the last two years also working as a producer in New York City, attached to projects for Amazon, Netflix and the BBC. Top of the list is a major Serena Williams documentary following the tennis star through to her final U.S. Open performance last year. No release date on these films just yet.
Now, the focus can be on the new film as 40% of its $50,000 budget has been secured. Carleton is optimistic a crowdfunding campaign will cover the rest.
A plus for "Box Folk?" Since it will be shot entirely in Baton Rouge and will involve a local cast and crew, Unoriginal Films will be eligible for filming incentive tax credits recently extended by the Louisiana Legislature.
"It helps us a lot and, you know, helps us stay here and make the next project," Carleton said. "So it's something that, you know, we're very focused on, the legislative sessions. We try to be as present as we can. Of course, we're not legislators, but you can do what you can."
Although it's a major project for Unoriginal Films, "Beware the Box Folk's" $50,000 cost is considering a "micro budget" by industry standards, Carleton said.
"When it comes to film budgets, of course, you know, we see $10-, $20-, $50-million-films in the industry all the time. So, lower budget films range between $1 million to $5 million."
In "Beware the Box Folk," written by Hall and Pyron, a journalist is investigating a political scandal that's taking place during a trash strike. The more he investigates this scandal within the trash strike, the more he realizes that it's not just sanitation workers striking. There's actually a lot more depth to the problem in that the reporter discovers this community of people who have kind of escaped society and have started to live in the trash, living in the landfills and building secret homes within the trash. So the more he goes into this community and finds these people, the more he realizes there's a lot of crime, a lot of murder, and it's not just from the community, that it's a bigger picture.
"The chaos unravels from this small glimmer of a political scandal to, wow, this is bigger than any anyone could have imagined. So, it's a pretty exciting adventure," Carleton said.
If you find irony in such a wild plot being generated by a company called Unoriginal Films, consider that Hall and Pyron actually named their future company while still in high school.
"It's a cheeky nod to the fact that we aim to break the mold and create new works of art," said Carleton.
Filming for "Box Folk" should take about two-and-a-half weeks at downtown spots including the riverfront, and in other sites around the city. Two months of postproduction at their small office off Picardy Avenue will follow.
Then comes festival season, not Louisiana festival season, but rather film festivals. Think Sundance in snowy Utah in January, and the festival of festivals, Cannes, on the French Riviera in May, for starters. The Unoriginal Films foursome of mid-20-somethings made its inaugural whirl in Cannes last month.
"We made a solid connection with the marketplace at the Cannes Film Festival," Carleton explained. "So we have it lined up to basically, once we complete production on the film, we're going to have a slot in the marketplace to screen the film, which is where buyers will be watching and possibly interested in purchasing the film."
As far the star-filled Cannes experience itself?
"It was incredible, not just the film festival itself, but of course being in the south of France," Carleton said. "I've never been to France before, and it was just beautiful. When you go to these big events, you get a glimmer of the full plate of the industry.
"It was awesome to be there with all these other filmmakers and see like, oh yeah, this is huge. And you know it's huge, but when you see it in front of you, it's just another story."
A Leonardo DiCaprio sighting added to the thrills.
"It was a pretty crazy time being over there," he said.