Bibimbap and kimbap at Yerin Korean Grill
When it comes to Asian food, Baton Rouge pretty much has the bases covered. There are multiple solid Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai restaurants. But one thing the city lacked was Korean food.
That changed at the start of the year when Yerin Korean Grill quietly opened in the Siegen Village Shopping Center. It moved into the old China 1 spot — as of Thursday, the sign was still up, and the menu board displaying Chinese dishes was still up.
Yerin serves Korean staples such as bulgogi, kimchi stew and spicy squid. I tried the kimbap, which was a sushi roll with fried Spam and a fried egg. The salty processed meat worked well with the short grain rice and seaweed wrapper.
Next up was bibimbap, a rice bowl topped with kimchi, mushrooms, green onions, sprouts, carrots and crowned with a gooey fried egg. The dish was tasty, but a little bland, although the tub of gochujang (a spicy Korean chili paste) helped a bit.
While a few customers turned away when they realized they weren’t going to get General Tso’s chicken, Yerin Korean Grill is a promising addition to the local restaurant scene.
Yerin Korean Grill, 7064 Siegen Lane, Suite L, Baton Rouge 70809
Yerin Korean Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (Timothy Boone, business editor)
Parrilla de pollo at Café Habana City in Lafayette
Ever wanted a go-to restaurant where when you walk in the waiter just had to look at you, nod and he automatically knows what you want? Café Habana City has been that restaurant for me for 15 years. In my early days going there, I experimented and ordered a variety of dishes. Yes, their Cuban sandwich is wonderful. The ropa vieja is great. I love their mariposas.
However, when it comes to an entrée, there is only one dish for me — the Parrilla de pollo, with the caveat that it is ordered exactly as follows: with white rice, black beans, maduritos and extra citrus sauce. Once it arrives, I spoon the beans over the rice (smushed down a bit) and pour the citrus sauce over the chicken. The perfect bite is a tiny bit of everything on the plate. It's a tangy, sweet, flavorful mixture of textures all at once, and I love it.
The dish is absolutely one of my favorite meals around — Cuban comfort food for me. Proprietor Rafael Garcia arrived in the States from Cuba with $28 to his name. He opened Café Habana in 2003 out on Verot School Road and moved to the Bertrand location in 2006. I've watched his family grow and grow up as he's built the restaurant into a place people who have never been to Cuba know and love.
Café Habana City, 911 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, 70506. (337) 267-3060.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Birria Tacos at La Chilanga Taco House
These are a strong contender for the best tacos in Baton Rouge, which is saying something. The tortillas are fried up nice and crispy, and the meat is juicy and tender. The cilantro and onions give a nice pop, but don't get in the way of the real star of the show: the broth.
This meat broth is preposterously savory. If I didn't know better, I'd drink this stuff out of a Thermos — on these tacos, it's sublime.
La Chilanga has a big menu with lots of intriguing items; I'll definitely be going back to try more of them. It also has solid margaritas and great guacamole.
La Chilanga Taco House, 220 W. Lee Drive, Suite 5B, Baton Rouge (near the corner of Burbank and Lee), 70808. (225) 256-5573.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. (Matthew Albright, metro editor)