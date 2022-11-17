Mikhala Iversen wasn't yet a toddler when Louis Armstrong visited her family, so naturally, she doesn't remember when he came to Copenhagen, Denmark.
But the memory of Josephine Baker's discarded lipstick tube is vivid.
Why? Because she was trying out the lipstick when Baker asked if she could adopt young Mikhala.
This didn't sit well with Mikhala's mom.
"Oh, she wasn't having it at all," Iversen said. "I was an only child, but Josephine had just fallen in love with me."
Besides, Baker already had 12 adopted children of different races and ethnicities. She didn't need a 13th to add to what she called her "rainbow tribe."
"We lived in Copenhagen, and she was just one of the jazz musicians who came to our house," Iversen said. "My mother would cook for them. I was very young, and I had no idea who they were. I just knew that they were beautiful and fabulous, and they just loved me to death, because they didn't have their children with them. So, I became a substitute child for everybody."
These days, Iversen lives in New Orleans, where she owns All Bout Dat Tours and sings her own brand of jazz, which she'll be performing at the West Baton Rouge Museum's November Historical Happy Hour at 6 p.m. Friday.
The free performance coincides with the museum's exhibit, "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic," running through Jan. 7.
Iversen, also known as "The Jazz Muffin," will be joined by New Orleans musicians Christian Winther on tenor sax, Ted Long on bass and Gerald French on drums in a tribute to Holiday and her longtime friend, tenor saxophonist Lester Young.
Iversen also will pay tribute to Holiday on her next album, to be released in 2023, and in a headline performance at a prominent New Orleans jazz club on April 7.
The timing is perfect because that's Holiday's birthday. She can't yet reveal the jazz club's name, though.
"We're still working on that show," Iversen said.
There is a twist of irony in this tribute, however, since Holiday wasn't one of the jazz musicians who visited Iversen's childhood home.
Of course, Holiday would have been welcome there. It was an overseas safe haven for the musicians, a place filled not only with good company but good southern-fried food.
Iversen's story really begins with her mother, Rosita Thomas Wolsgaard-Iversen, a jazz vocalist in her own right.
"She traveled from the United States to Copenhagen on her own with musicians, because she was singing and working with another jazz vocalist," Iversen said. "So, she came through Copenhagen, because of music, just like I came to New Orleans because of music."
Iversen describes her mom as a "dressy lady," whose dad immigrated to the United States from Haiti, living first in New Orleans, then Alabama, then Arkansas, where her mom was born. The family eventually landed in Minnesota.
It's where Iversen's mom's relatives still live.
"And it came around full circle with me moving to New Orleans 11 years ago," Iversen said.
Back to her mom, the dressy lady was trying on some fancy shoes one day in Copenhagen when she was spotted by a handsome gentleman.
"That was my father," Iversen said. "He saw this beautiful lady, and he stopped to talk to her. They fell in love."
Iversen's dad, Henrik Wolsgaard-Iversen, was a journalist at the time. He would later head the Ben Webster Foundation, organized to preserve the music of American jazz saxophonist Webster, who spent his final years in Denmark.
"He's (her father) still very involved in jazz," Iversen said. "He does radio shows about jazz and writes cover notes, and he became the head of Danish Public Television."
Iversen's mom eventually stopped singing and settled into family life.
"They called her the Charlie Parker of the Kitchen," Iversen said, laughing.
"They," meaning the musicians who began frequenting their home. Her mom was of African American descent, who kept as tradition the connection of family and food in her own family.
"She's a cook, and in the African American, the Black culture, we always meet around food," Iversen said. "And there's a lot of generosity, the whole southern hospitality system, and she started it up over there in the middle of Copenhagen. So, everybody was welcome at my family's table, and the word spread quick, because though the jazz musicians were treated and paid well, they weren't used to the food in Europe."
Iversen's mom fried chicken on her stovetop and served up spare ribs from her oven. She cooked collard greens and baked cornbread from cornmeal smuggled to her by visiting musicians.
"The things we take for granted here were hard to find there," Iversen said. "Baking soda, cornmeal and the different spices we use were very hard to find there. So these were like sacred meals."
And though musicians never had to pay, they showed their appreciation through their music.
Imagine sitting in the living room listening to Nina Simone singing "Feeling Good" or Louis Armstrong pumping out "It's Sleepy Time Down South" on his trumpet.
Iversen doesn't have to imagine it. She was there, though she may have to use a little imagination when it comes to Armstrong. Remember, she was a baby then.
But she was there and she has the photo to prove it. There, in black and white, is Armstrong embracing baby Mikhala in his arms as if she were his own. And in a way, she was, because at that point, he was a part of her family.
Now Iversen has joined him in the family of jazz in the city where he grew up — the city where the music began.
"It's definitely come full circle for me," she said again. "And now it's my privilege to honor Billie Holiday by telling the story of her early years."