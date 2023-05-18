The history of Louisiana, in general, and the city of New Orleans, in particular, is a blend of French and Spanish influence and flavors.
Much like mayonnaise.
Some believe the condiment began in the Port of Mahon on the Spanish island of Minorca, where a French military chef created a sauce called mahonnaise for the Duc of Richelieu in 1756. Others believe that mayonnaise began on the mainland of Spain, because aioli, a similar condiment (also called “garlic mayonnaise”) also made from an emulsion of oil, is popular there.
Mayo in Louisiana
Closer to home, Blue Plate Mayonnaise began commercial production of mayonnaise in New Orleans in 1927. Around that same time, the po-boy, one of New Orleans' most iconic foods, was invented during the 1929 streetcar strike. Could there be a connection between the invention of the po-boy and Blue Plate mayo?
Maybe so, but there's no conclusive evidence — even though, internally, Blue Plate and its advertising agency, Tilt, based in Baton Rouge, unofficially refer to it as "the official mayonnaise of the po-boy."
Tilt is the creative force responsible for Blue Plate's new logo design, one that, appropriately enough, features a blue plate — a Blue Willow china plate, to be exact.
"Blue Plate was literally named after a plate," said Brad Brewster, chief digital officer at Relative Studios, the in-house agency with Reily Foods, who now owns the Blue Plate brand.
The Tilt team researching potential phrases and associations with the Louisiana-born mayo decided that “the official mayonnaise of the po-boy" was "too local," much like the version of the new logo that featured St. Louis Cathedral on Jackson Square in New Orleans.
"The people who got, it got it. Others who were less familiar saw it as a church, which represented religion, and they didn’t make the connection," said Scott Hodgin, Tilt's co-founder/owner and creative director, offering some background on Blue Plate and its long connection to New Orleans and the po-boy. "Blue Plate is a local brand but has a national reach."
Their efforts for the new logo reflect a modern interpretation of where the brand started.
"Some of the old Blue Plate labels referenced the Blue Willow design," Hodgin said. "In fact, on the old label that we are retiring now, there is a tiny image, about the size of a dime, of the Blue Willow plate."
The new logo reinterprets the Asian design elements of Blue Willow to reflect its Louisiana roots with more New Orleans iconography.
"On the original Blue Willow, there’s an Asian motif with a stable and birds," Brewster said. "We decided to regionalize it based on our Gulf Coast heritage with the pelican, magnolia and steamboat."
According to Statistica, mayonnaise is the top-selling condiment in the United States. Notwithstanding this fact, mayonnaise has its naysayers. Some people, my daughter included, are not mayo people.
Make mayo at home
from Liz Faul
My daughter said mayonnaise is “the blandest condiment that is only enjoyable in the smallest quantities and without knowledge of what gelatinous ingredients it contains.”
Before there was Blue Plate, or other brand names, home cooks and chefs made their own mayonnaise, a simple emulsion of just a few ingredients: egg, oil, and either lemon or vinegar. Many Louisiana cooks still make it today.
Mayonnaise can be made by hand, whisking in the oil, or in a matter of minutes, using an immersion blender. The benefit to making mayo at home is that you are in control of the taste. If your family prefers it light and lemony, add more lemon juice. Spicer? Add a dash of Sriracha hot chili sauce. A great dipping sauce for fish can be made by adding a smidgen of wasabi paste to mayonnaise. Once you learn how to make your own, experimenting by adding herbs and spices to complement your meal is a fun and tasty way to add more flavor.
I made my first homemade mayonnaise this week and found that it was easier than expected. The most important tip is to make sure the egg is at room temperature. I choose to use half olive oil and canola because they are high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. I added some Dijon mustard for taste, which also helps stabilize the mixture.
Lemon juice adds a zing and also helps emulsify the mixture into a creamy mayonnaise. I used an immersion blender and it took less than 5 minutes to whip up a cup of my own mayonnaise.
I decided to use the fresh mayonnaise to make curry chicken salad with grapes and toasted almonds. It was a great meal for a hot summer day, so good that I bet it will convert a few mayo naysayers — even ones in my own home!
Easy Mayonnaise
Yields 1 cup or approximately 8 servings. Recipe is from “Serious Eats” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt.
1 egg (at room temperature)
1 tablespoon lemon juice (or the juice of a half of a lemon)
1 garlic clove minced
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 cup canola oil
A pinch of salt
1. Place egg, lemon juice and mustard in a bowl or jar.
2. Add the minced garlic (or you can omit garlic). Pour the oil on top and allow it to settle.
3. Place the head of the immersion blender at the bottom of the container. Blend at a high speed.
4. As mayonnaise forms, slowly tilt and move the immersion blender.
5. Season the mayonnaise with salt.
6. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
*Note: There is a risk of salmonella when using raw eggs. Homemade mayonnaise can be made safely by using pasteurized eggs.
Curried Chicken Salad
1 rotisserie chicken
1 celery rib
1 tablespoon of thyme and/or parsley
Purple seedless grapes sliced in half (or Granny Smith apple cut into bite-sized pieces)
Sliced almonds (roasted until golden)
½ cup to 1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon curry powder (more to taste)
Salt and pepper
1. Remove the breast meat from a rotisserie chicken and cut the meat into bite-sized pieces. Do the same thing with the thigh and leg meat. Place the cut chicken in a medium bowl.
2. Slice the celery rib and add it to the bowl with the chicken meat.
3. Add the fresh herbs, fruit and toasted almonds to the bowl.
4. In a small bowl, add the mayonnaise and combine with the curry powder, salt and pepper to make a sauce.
5. Add the mayonnaise mixture to the chicken and stir until combined.
6. Serve on a bed of lettuce, or spinach.
7. Garnish with extra toasted almonds.