Baton Rouge has a long history of deep blues. From Robert Pete Williams to Henry Gray to Chris Thomas King, the capital city and surrounding area have been home to some of the form's finest practitioners.
Their influence continues to be felt throughout the area to this day. Feel like getting a taste of Baton Rouge blues? There are plenty of options to choose from, including annual events, individual gigs and weekly jams.
The Baton Rouge Blues Festival, which kicked off on Friday, is as good a place to start as any. The free festival has been a fixture on the city's calendar since 1981 and is now spread out over three days in downtown Baton Rouge, mixing a variety of outside acts with hometown talent. This year, local acts range from relative newcomers like Hanna PK to veterans like Chris LeBlanc and Luther Kent, while the touring contingent includes Tommy Castro & The Painkillers and Memphis-based roots and soul group Southern Avenue.
“Our mission is to promote, preserve and propel Louisiana blues,” Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation, told The Advocate last week. “But at the festival, there’s rhythm-and-blues, folk blues, country blues. The idea is to expand the festival while always celebrating Louisiana blues.”
Haven't heard of all the acts? That's one of the festival's charms: even if there isn't a big headliner, just pull up a chair or a blanket, sit back, and take it all in. Who knows what you'll discover?
Back in the day, much of Baton Rouge's blues scene coalesced around Tabby's Blues Box, which opened in 1979 and originally stood on North Boulevard before moving downtown to Lafayette Street. Loose and loud, Tabby's served as a beloved training ground for many of the city's musicians before closing in 2004. While Tabby's is gone, and much lamented, other venues have continued to fly the blues flag in its absence.
Teddy's Juke Joint, just outside Zachary, is a great place to visit. Under the watchful eye of owner Lloyd "Teddy" Johnston, who was actually born in the building, Teddy's has hosted the blues for over 40 years. There's plenty on the walls to take in, live music on most Wednesday and weekend nights, and great food. Johnston spins records whenever there aren't bands playing, too.
In Baton Rouge proper, Phil Brady's on Government Street has hosted its "world famous" Thursday night blues jam for over 35 years. Currently run by the great Telecaster-slinger Johnny Rossetti, the jam is arguably the ongoing heart and soul of the blues in Baton Rouge, the place where musicians themselves get together and keep the blues alive.
It's open to all, and while attendance and quality can vary (it is a jam night, after all), there are few things as special as sitting back on a quiet night at Brady's, watching a rhythm section locked in tight and a guitarist swinging for the hills.
The bar also hosts the Baton Rouge Blues Society's annual Christmas show every December. With the cream of the crop usually attending, it's always a terrific day out.
So, by all means, enjoy the Baton Rouge Blues Festival this weekend, but don't let your enjoyment of the city's blues stop there. Go spin some Buddy Guy, Kenny Neal or Slim Harpo, watch a bit of magic onstage at Phil Brady's, drink in the atmosphere at Teddy's.
In Baton Rouge, there's blues history all around.