It's holiday fun with a blues twist.
The Baton Rouge Blues Society’s annual Blues Christmas marks its 20th anniversary Sunday at Phil Brady’s Bar. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Performers include special guests Luther Kent and Stefanie Alexander. Also on the bill are the Gregg Wright Band, Chris LeBlanc Band, D.K. Harrell Blues Band, Frederick Neal, Russ Bryant, Chris Belleau, Miguel Hernandez, Joe Monk, Elvin Killerbee, Don Isbell, J.R. Daniel and more. Admission and the blues buffet with red beans, jambalaya and fried chicken are free.
“It’s always a packed house,” said Jack Moore, event coordinator and music promoter for the Blues Society. “And it’s a fun show for the artists. That’s one of the reasons we can get these fantastic performers.”
Kent and LeBlanc are among this year’s returning talent. They’ve performed for 19 of the 20 Blues Christmases.
“I always enjoy doing that show and I really enjoy playing with Chris,” Kent said. “I especially enjoy the Christmas thing because I’ll see a lot of musicians who I don’t normally get a chance to see. That makes it special.”
“I love Christmas anyway,” LeBlanc said. “I love it when the Blues Society throws a Christmas party. Every year there’s a great lineup. We always play and jam together. I feel privileged to be a part of it.”
It wouldn’t be a Blues Christmas without “Please Come Home for Christmas,” the Charles Brown classic from 1961 that Kent and LeBlanc plan to perform together.
“It’s the Christmas song,” Kent said.
The artists who recorded “Please Come Home for Christmas” after Brown include the Eagles, Aaron Neville, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, James Brown, Fats Domino, Willie Nelson, Darlene Love and dozens more.
“But I don’t think anybody has ever come close to doing it as well as Charles Brown,” Kent said. “The first time I heard that record, it was like 'boom.' As far as R&B goes, it captures the whole spirit of Christmas.”
The Bossier City-based D.K. Harrell Blues Band is among the event's other acts.
“Musically,” Moore said, “this guy is growing leaps and bounds. He’s a coming star. He’s charismatic and he’s got a great band.”
Frederick Neal, a member of Baton Rouge’s first family of the blues, the Neals, will be keyboardist for the celebration’s house band. Organizers anticipate that other Neals, including Darnell, Lil’ Ray and family patriarch Kenny, will drop by, too.
Blues Christmas is a no-admission thank you to Blues Society members and welcome to potential members. The society also stages its annual spring benefit at Phil Brady’s on the Tuesday between the two weekends of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Staged during Louisiana’s busy spring festival season, the event draws local, national and international blues fans.
“There’s never been an event when we don’t have 10 or 15 people from Europe or Japan or wherever,” Moore said. “Somehow they find out about it and show up. At the end of the night, they’ll tell me how great the show and the food was, and we only charged $20.”
This year, Moore is doing his Blues Christmas coordination and promotion from a distance. Last year, following more than 60 years in Baton Rouge, he moved to Taos, New Mexico. But Moore brought his love for music and blues with him to New Mexico’s high desert. A portrait of Baton Rouge blues star Slim Harpo was the first photo he hung in his new home.
A collection of photos of musicians, many of them from Louisiana, now surrounds Slim Harpo in the space Moore and his wife call their music wall.
“It has grown to be the Allman Brothers, Chuck Mitchell, Raful Neal, Bo Diddley with a little bitty Trombone Shorty, Aretha Franklin, Boozoo Chavis and on and on,” Moore said.
There is some blues music in New Mexico, Moore said. “Yes, but by comparison to Baton Rouge and Louisiana, it’s minimal.”
Baton Rouge Blues Society’s Blues Christmas
Phil Brady’s Bar, 4848 Government St.
3:30 p.m., Sunday
Free admission