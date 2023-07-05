Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
Wine and spirits
Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge, offers 25% off bottles of wine, sake and Champagne from 6 p.m. to close Wednesdays.
Skip the glass and share a bottle.
Summer Supper Beer Dinner: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy eight courses of chef's specials with beer pairings for each. Tickets are $100 per person plus tax and gratuity, available for purchase at sevenrooms.com. Call (225) 926-1172 for more information.
Eat for fun
Trust pop-up dinner: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge
The season 2, episode 9 Trust pop-up is titled "American AF Dinner." The dinner concept by Danny Wilson includes four courses, four cocktails and one question: Do you trust the chef? Guests choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that the chef will deliver something great. Seating will stop at 6:20 p.m. The first course will be served at 6:30 p.m. No exceptions.
Tickets are $80 at eventbrite.com.
Summertime Supper Stroll: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Join Reginelli's Pizza, JED's Local Louisiana Po'boys, Red Stick Spice Company and SoGo Tea Bar for a supper stroll. First, participants will walk to Reginelli's for appetizers and drinks, then to Jed's for an off-the-menu Creole dinner. The last stop is Red Stick Spice Company and SoGo Tea Bar for dessert and an after-dinner, tea-inspired sip.
Tickets are $75, available for purchase at redstickspice.com. See the menu and more information on the website.
New (food) on the block
Gail's Fine Ice Cream, 3025 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, is now serving ice cream cakes. The cakes are available "on the go" at the shop. Right now, the flavor offered is "Little Monsters," which includes sweet cream, Oreos and more.
Olive or Twist, 7248 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, introduced "Family of Four Meals" for to-go ordering. The meals include a choice of one entree (crawfish étouffée, shrimp and grits, a fried seafood platter, macaroni and cheese with a protein or Acadian pasta) and a side for $49.99. Customers can also add appetizers, salads and desserts for an additional price.
Visit www.oliveortwistbr.com to place an order.
CounterspaceBR, 7575 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, has added take-and-bake cookie dough to its online menu. Customers can choose from classic salted chocolate chip, sprinkle or gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough.
Order online at www.counterspacebr.com.
Gourmet Girls, 1660 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, is now serving Vietnamese iced coffee.
Did you know?
LSU AgCenter's new program, "A Taste of Herbs and Spices," is a part of the Flavors of Health nutrition initiative that encourages Louisianans to try new herbs and spices to enhance the flavor of food without adding salt.
Every month they feature a new flavor.
AgCenter nutrition agents work with community partners, such as libraries, to distribute promotional flyers about an herb or spice along with a free sample of the featured flavoring. For more information, reach out to your local parish LSU AgCenter’s nutrition agent and visit lsuagcenter.com.
Mark your calendar
Far Niente Wine Dinner: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Far Niente was founded in Oakville, California, in 1885 and restored in 1979, now recognized as a benchmark producer of Napa Valley chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. Enjoy a five-course dinner with Far Niente wine pairings at Martin's.
Tickets are $150 per person, available for purchase at eventbrite.com. Call (225) 610-1190 for more information. See the menu on the website.