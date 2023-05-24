bon vi·vant /noun/ a sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes, especially with respect to food and drink
Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
If you have a food event coming up or a kitchen question that needs an answer, email lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com. Cheers!
Wine and spirits
Wine Walk Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at various downtown Baton Rouge locations
Join the group of wine walkers for sips and strolls downtown at four to five venues where attendees will receive two tastings. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com. Must be 21 years of age. Visit winewalkwednesdays.wordpress.com for more information.
Whiskey and cigar dinner: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy a Penelope whiskey and Katie 1901 cigar six-course dinner at Beausoleil. Some of the dishes include cigar-smoked scallops, rabbit and pork belly dumplings and furikake-crusted tuna.
Tickets are $100 per person at sevenrooms.com.
Brews news
Yoga on the lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night at Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge
Tin Roof hosts Leela Yoga Lifestyle Studio for a free yoga class on the lawn every week. Enjoy a craft beer and mingle with fellow Baton Rougeans. For the most up-to-date information about yoga each week, check Tin Roof's Instagram and Facebook pages.
Markets and more
Thursday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road
Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday at Main Street Market, 501 Main St.
The Market at the Oasis: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at The Market at the Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
Vendors sell farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. Visit themarketattheoasis.com for more information.
Local Pop-Up Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at Electric Depot, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge
Join local makers and food vendors the last Saturday of every month for the Local Pop-Up Markets at Electric Depot.
Tuesday evening Red Stick Farmers Market: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
OTP (Out the perimeter)
Memorial Day festival: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28 at PARDS North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs
Two days. Twenty artists. The Cajun Country Jam will feature artists like Scotty McCreery, Tyler Braden, Shenandoah and more. Various food vendors will be in attendance for the festival.
Ticket price options are available at www.thecajuncountryjam.com.
Eat for fun
Early bird crawfish specials at Willies: Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Located at 11260 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
Willie's offers various specials all day Monday and Tuesday:
- 3 pounds of crawfish for $12
- 5 pounds of crawfish for $20
- One piece of corn for $1.50
- Two potatoes for $1.50
- A minimum of 3 pounds of crawfish for takeout at $4 per pound
- Live crawfish available for $2.25 per pound
Groovin' on the Grass: 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday, May 27 at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., Baton Rouge
Enjoy live music, festival food and crawfish at Red Stick Social’s Groovin' on the Grass. Attendees will be able to bowl, visit the fifth-floor terrace and order happy-hour specials at the main bar.
Visit redsticksocial.com or call (225) 223-6637 for more information.
Learn something new
Garden leadership workshop: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Hill Farm Teaching Facility, South Campus Drive, Baton Rouge
Seeds to Success: The Louisiana Farm to School Program is offering a school garden leadership workshop with the LSU AgCenter. The four-day workshop will teach individuals in the Louisiana public and private school system how to build and sustain a school garden and incorporate the garden into a curriculum.
At the end of the training, participants will leave with over $100 in gardening materials and resources. Participants must attend all four days to receive materials. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite.com.
Mark your calendar
Jambalaya cook off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker
City of Walker Parks and Recreation & Community Outreach is partnering with the Swamp Donkeys cooking team to raise money for the City of Walker's Friends Club, a social club for the special needs population. If you have a killer jambalaya recipe, this is your chance to shine.
Contact swampdonkeys225@gmail.com for more information on entering the cook-off.
Annual celebrity waiter event: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 Lauberge Ave Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center will host their 17th annual Celebrity Waiter Event to support the center.
Visit batonrougecac.org for more info on how to purchase tickets, sponsorships and more.