Earlier this month, the U.S. Surgeon General released an 81-page report on the loneliness and isolation epidemic. It includes stats like:
- Lacking social connection can increase the risk for premature death as much as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
- In a U.S.-based study, participants who reported using social media for more than two hours a day had about double the odds of reporting increased perceptions of social isolation compared to those who used social media for less than 30 minutes per day.
- In 1972, polls showed roughly 45% of Americans felt they could reliably trust other Americans. By 2016, that proportion shrank to roughly 30%.
And the list goes on.
So, what can we do to lessen the severe consequences of social isolation, loneliness and overall social disconnection?
Book clubs may not be able to single-handedly solve the crisis, but book club members in Louisiana say they help — and if you're not a reader but want to try something similar, perhaps a movie club, based on the same principles, could work.
"It's about connections with other people," said Barbara Lee Matens, of the Pelican Book Club in Baton Rouge, which has been meeting monthly for 22 years. "It's become a friendship thing. It's connections with other people who may or may not share a lot of the beliefs you have."
Matens said her club, comprised of 11 members (which she says is the perfect number for them), has people from all angles of the political spectrum and even reading preferences.
"Some people don't like fiction that much, but they'll read it. Some people don't like biography so much. I like that it exposes us to so many different things," she said. "One member said that we are a bunch of intellectually curious people."
Matens said the monthly discussions, which the group continued even in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, give members the chance to listen to what other people think about things. She agrees that a source of problems of polarization stems from technology allowing people the opportunity to read or watch only what news they want to read, which has a tendency to narrow one's world view.
"Meeting with other people and exchanging ideas about things that are not political is important. We have liberal and conservative people and we get together and have meaningful conversations every month," she said. "It's good for us."
"A Lesson before Dying" was the first book the club read. She said the book, "A Gentleman in Moscow" stands out as one of her and the club's favorites. The club reads a lot of Southern authors and Pulitzer Prize winners. Along the way, they established a $20,0000 endowed fund at LSU Foundation.
The club doesn't have a rule requiring someone to read a book before suggesting it. However, after a debacle early on involving a book called "The Man who ate the 747," the club as never let the woman who suggested it live down the suggestion.
"It was terrible, a seriously stupid book," Matens said. "So, now she will never pick a book she hasn't read."
For 27 years, Effie Carter has been a member of the Kueleza Literary Club in Baton Rouge. The group has read more than 250 books. She says many of the books the club has read have been particularly meaningful to her, but "The Shack," by William Paul Young, stands out in her memory as being particularly powerful. She also appreciated "Girl in Hyacinth Blue," about the Dutch painter Vermeer.
Carter has binders of information documenting the club's many meetings, the books they've read, discussions they've had and the trips they've taken together. She agrees with Maten in that the club, which has kept meetings focused on book discussion through the years, has become a network of support for its 10 members, a "sisterhood," in fact.
Like the Pelican Book Club and a dozen other Louisiana book clubs consulted, the group meets monthly. Kueleza primarily meets in members' homes, but they have also traveled together to New York City to see "The Color Purple" and to Martha's Vineyard to visit the setting of a book they read.
Benefits and discussion prompts
"The book club offers individual personal growth that far exceeds what happens in the meetings," Carter said, adding that the club offers its members many benefits, including:
- expanding vocabulary and vernacular;
- developing self-confidence in the ability to give and have an opinion;
- being more disciplined and accountable to the group;
- developing the habit of being patient while others speak without interrupting them; and
- leaning to disagree with the opinions of others without being disagreeable.
Though it's the host's responsibility to facilitate conversation, Carter's club uses guidelines to keep them focused on the book discussion. General questions appropriate for any book include:
- Were you immediately engaged with the book or did it take you a while?
- Does the book remind you of any other books or writers?
- Who is your favorite character?
- Describe the main character's personality traits? How has the past shaped their lives? Do you admire or disapprove of them? Do they remind you of people you know?
- Discuss the book's structure. Does the timeline move forward chronologically? Is it a continuous story or is it interlocking short stories? Is there a single viewpoint or shifting viewpoints? Why did the author tell the story this way?
- What ideas or main themes does the author explore?
- If you were to guess at a formative experience in the author's life based on this book, what would you guess?
- If you were to sum up this book in one tweet, what would you say in a limited number of characters?
- What emotion did this book strike in you?
- Did you discover a particular line or passage in the book that resonated with you? If so, what?
- Is the ending satisfying? Did the book change you or your opinion about anything? Have you learned something?
- Would you recommend this book to a friend?
- How would you adapt this book into a movie and who would you cast in the lead?
Another source for general and book-specific discussion questions is online at Reading Group Guides or Bookclubs.com, where readers can find other helpful tools to start or manage a book club.
Library-inspired book club in Lafayette
In Lafayette, Andrew Duhon is a member of a book club comprised of several members of the Lafayette Parish Library Foundation. The club has six to eight members and has a less formal method of book selection.
"We just pick whatever members suggest with hopes there's some variety," Duhon said. "In the last few months we've read 'The Party's Over' (about Louisiana politics), 'The Devil's Highway' (immigration thought-provoker), and most recently Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' (modern-day take on David Copperfield). In an attempt to lighten things up, we're reading David Sedaris' 'Happy-Go-Lucky' this month."
The club meets once a month at The Whisper Room adjoining Beausoleil Books in downtown Lafayette.
"There might be an occasional cheese board and there's usually an adult beverage or two to lubricate the discussion," he said. "If we meet an hour-and-a-half or two hours, there's usually a half-hour of book talk and the rest of the time is consumed with talk of other books, movies, travels, and generally just getting to know each other better — total fun."
Happy Hour Book Club
The Happy Hour Book Club started in February 2019 by a group of neighbors who wanted to foster a sense of community in their 45-home Baton Rouge subdivision.
"It has exceeded our expectations! We began with about 12 members and have grown to 21," said Amy Toliver. "Our book club has taken us from casual neighbors to a tribe of women who can be counted on and turned our subdivision into a cohesive neighborhood."
After the Happy Hour Book Club had been meeting for a few years, one of the neighborhood husbands decided to offer “refuge” at his home during the monthly meeting. That meeting has grown into the “Book Club Refugees” for the men.
Stay tuned next week for more information on book clubs, including more recommendations for great book choices for book clubs.