Baton Rouge
Sunday, Jan. 26
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge native Charles Jefferson will talk about his book "Memoirs: The Legacy of a Professional Football Player" and his life. After playing football at McNeese State University in the 1970s, Jefferson went on to play for the Denver Broncos and the Houston Oilers.
Monday, Jan. 27
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. A small, friendly and safe place for writers of fiction to share and discuss their work. You can sign up to have your writings discussed after attending at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Class will explore some common problems that arise when researching female ancestors. Learn research techniques, how to explore records created by women and resources to guide your genealogy research. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Work at Home 101: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Registration is open for a discussion of the pros and cons of working at home. Learn what kind of work-at-home jobs are available, how to avoid scams and how to find legitimate opportunities. (225) 231-3740.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "The Warrior’s Apprentice" by Lois McMaster Bujold. Discussion starts at 6:30 p.m.
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library has recently been named as an affiliate library of FamilySearch, a free genealogy site by FamilySearch International, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Learn how to use FamilySearch to search or browse U.S. and international records, view user-submitted genealogies, read free genealogy eBooks, use FamilySearch’s wiki pages and add and attach records to your family tree. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like it or Not Book Club will discuss "Year One" by Nora Roberts.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Book Talk: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A discussion of "A Lifestyle of Trusting God After Satan Tries to Take Me Out" by Carolyn Harrison.
Lafayette
Sunday, Jan. 26
Presentation: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Captain John Figarola and Betsy Wilks, of the National Hansen’s Disease Program, will present "Leprosy in Louisiana: A Complicated Relationship." Learn about the history of Carville and the patients, stigma and treatment of the disease and its complications. For ages 14 and up.
Monday, Jan. 27
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Wheel of Time Book Club, which is discussing the books of the "Wheel of Time" by Robert Jordan in chronological order, will talk about "New Spring," the prequel to the "Wheel of Time."
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Romance Book Club will discuss "Bringing Down the Duke" by Evie Dunmore.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Musical Lecture: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Naima Johnston-Bush will present "Spiritual Songs: A Musical Lecture on the History of the Negro Spiritual," which explores the genre as a historical American art form. Learn the stories behind the songs, tracing spirituals from their roots in West Africa to their apex on southern plantations and their influence on modern music today. For ages 12 and up.