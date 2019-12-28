Baton Rouge
Dec. 31-Jan. 1
Holiday Hours: All branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will close at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and will be closed New Year's Day.
Jan. 4
Library Tour for Adults: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Take a tour of the library to find how to get the most out of it. Registration required. (225) 763-2250. Seating limited to eight.
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like it or Not Book Club will discuss "A Woman is No Man" by Etaf Rum.
Lafayette
Dec. 31-Jan. 1
Holiday Hours: All locations of the Lafayette Public Library will close at 5 p.m. New Year's Eve and will be closed New Year's Day.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Book Club: 11: 30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Wuthering Heights" by Emily Bronte.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Genealogy 101: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Join members of the Lafayette Genealogical Society for round-table discussions. Learn how to begin your genealogy search or bring your questions and meet others who are interested in research.
The French Table: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Improve your verbal skills in both Cajun and standard French through casual conversation. Historical documentary films and personal narratives are incorporated to make learning fun. Adults only; some knowledge of Cajun or standard French required.