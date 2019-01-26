Baton Rouge
Thursday, Jan. 31
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "A Closed and Common Orbit" by Becky Chambers.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Introduction to FamilySearch: 10:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. FamilySearch is a free genealogy website from FamilySearch International, a nonprofit affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Learn how to use the site to search or browse U.S. and international records, view user submitted genealogies, read free genealogy eBooks, use FamilySearch’s wiki pages, add and attach records to your family tree and order microfilm from the Salt Lake City Library. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" by Jamie Ford.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Jeremiah Ariaz will discuss his book "Louisiana Trail Riders," a bridge between his long-standing interest in the American West and his current home in the South. The book's photographs have earned him numerous awards and exhibitions nationally. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Author Event: 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Dion Leonard will talk about his journey in "Finding Gobi" while running an ultramarathon in the Gobi Desert. Preceding the author talk, Middlebrook Mandarin Chinese immersion students will sing. For ages 9 and up. Book signing will follow.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Author Event: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. "Remembering Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life & Legacy," a discussion with Lakota warrior biographer William B. Matson and Crazy Horse elders Floyd Clown Sr. and Doug War Eagle, based on the oral history of the legendary leader's family. Book signing will follow the program.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "A Simple Favor" by Darcey Bell.