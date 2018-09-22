Baton Rouge
Monday, Sept. 24
Books and Brew: 11 a.m. to noon, EBR Parish Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The discussion will be about books that have been turned into movies.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "1984" by George Orwell.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Speakeasy Writers' Workshop: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. A monthly workshop for writers of all genres and backgrounds. Discuss new ideas, engage in creativity exercises and share your work (optional).
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphics Book Club will discuss "Fullmetal Alchemist," volumes 1-5 by Hiromu Arakawa.
Lafayette
Sunday, Sept. 23
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. For the program, "Maurice Heymann: Leader and Visionary," the speaker will be Jan Swift, host and producer of "Discover Lafayette," a podcast and television show about the people and culture of Lafayette. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Limited seating. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Write with us!: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. This program offers support and guidance for those who want to try creative writing.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Children's Books: From Publishing to Publicizing: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. A panel discussion and question-and-answer session with local authors and illustrators of children's books, plus guest Jan Risher, publicist and author. Sponsored by the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena.