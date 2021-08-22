"A Lifetime of Quotations" a collection by Hans J. Sternberg
Hans Sternberg, of the family that ran Goudchaux's and Maison Blanche, began collecting quotations he liked as a 10th grade student at Baton Rouge's University High School in the early 1950s.
It became a passion that has continued for over 70 years.
Now Sternberg, who is now chairman of Highflyer Payroll, has compiled more than 2,200 of his favorites into a new self-published book aptly called "A Collection of Quotations."
"All have a point of wisdom or wit which, hopefully, the reader will enjoy referencing and reading," Sternberg said in a news release. "The reader will find this book useful to brighten messages or give talks, sermons, write articles, public lectures, teach classes or just read for pleasure. It will be a nice addition to any reference library."
Sternberg also authored "We Were Merchants," the story of his family’s emigration from Nazi Germany to the United States in 1937 and beyond. It was the bestseller for LSU Press in 2010.
His new book is $20 and is available at Cottonwood Book Store, 3054 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.