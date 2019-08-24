Baton Rouge
Sunday, Aug. 25
Military Records Genealogy: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to use Fold3, a genealogy database that specializes in military records. Learn how to track your ancestors and find proof of their military service by searching service records, draft cards, pension lists, casualty lists and other sources. Also learn about Fold3’s interactive tools such as Annotations and Bookmarks, in addition to other features. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Poetry Performance Night: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Adults are invited to share poetry they've written or recite or read a favorite poem. Poetry must not exceed 500 words. All poetry must be free of profanity and pejorative terms and appropriate for a library setting.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "Mercy" by Jodi Picoult.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "Titan" by John Varley.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and community programs throughout the year, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Author Event: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble at Perkins Rowe. Chavon D. White will sign copies of her book, "The Hoopstar," the story of 12-year-old Brylane, a star on the basketball court who struggles off the court due to dyslexia.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. True Crime Book Club will discuss "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland" by Patrick Radden Keefe.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Genealogy Help: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one genealogy help.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Romance Book Club will discuss "A Princess in Theory" by Alyssa Cole.