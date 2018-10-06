Baker
Monday, Oct. 8
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. The Morning Book Club will discuss "Chaos" by Patricia Cornwell.
Baton Rouge
Sunday, Oct. 7
Author Event: 2 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Walt Handelsman, Pulitzer-Prize winning editorial cartoonist for The Advocate, will talk about his book, "I'm Drawing as Fast as I Can," and sign copies.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Join this writing group to discuss current projects and more.
Researching Female Ancestors: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This class will explore research techniques and records created by women and highlight resources to guide in your genealogy research. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Indianapolis" by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Author Illustrator Program: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Brian Floca, renowned author/illustrator and winner of the 2014 Caldecott Medal, will speak. Registration information is available in the Children’s Room or on the library's Kids Page.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Bayou State Book Talks: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lafayette Parish Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Jan Risher will talk about "Looking to the Stars from Old Algiers and Other Long Stories Short" in the monthly discussion series led by authors from Louisiana who have written books that are of interest to Louisianians. The free series is co-sponsored by the Center for Louisiana Studies, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the library system.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Stalin's Englishman: Guy Burgess, the Cold War, and the Cambridge Spy Ring" by Andrew Lownie.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Writers Program: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Join the "Write With Us!" group if you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at creative writing. Support and guidance provided.