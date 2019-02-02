Baton Rouge
Sunday, Feb. 3
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Jeremiah Ariaz will discuss his book "Louisiana Trail Riders," a bridge between his long-standing interest in the American West and his current home in the South. The book's photographs have earned him numerous awards and exhibitions nationally. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Session on genealogy resources for African-Americans. Due to slavery, prejudice and discrimination against African-Americans, many were routinely excluded from records that could have documented details of their daily lives. Learn about search techniques and special records collections to help find ancestors. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Barnes & Noble Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., and CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Clubs at both locations will discuss "The Only Woman in the Room" by Marie Benedict. Cafés will be sampling food and beverages. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Book Folding: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Have some old books that need repurposing? Learn how to fold the word "love." All supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and older. Registration required. (225) 262-2650.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Book Signing: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe. Rosalyn Shackleford will sign copies of her book, "Potpourri, Don’t Call it Poetry."
Newsletters: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to create a newsletter using Microsoft Word.
Lafayette
Sunday, Feb. 3
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "A Simple Favor" by Darcey Bell.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Barnes & Noble Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The club will discuss "The Only Woman in the Room" by Marie Benedict. The café will be sampling food and beverages. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club will discuss "Three Dark Crowns" by Kendare Blake.