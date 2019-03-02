Baton Rouge
Tuesday, March 5
Closed: All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed in observance of Mardi Gras. All resources, e-books, downloads and other information still will be available online at ebrpl.com. For more information, call (225) 231-3750.
Book Clubs: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court and 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B & N Book Clubs will discuss "The Last Romantics" by Tara Conklin. Cafes will be sampling food and beverages during the event. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Thursday, March 7
Trivia Night: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. In connection with One Book, One Community, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, a Holmes trivia night is being held with Forum 35.
Saturday, March 9
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. The Scotlandville Branch Book Club will discuss "Every Breath" by Nicholas Sparks.
Sunday, March 10
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Mary Manhein presents her new detective series for youngsters, "Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe," in connection with One Book, One Community.
Hammond
Saturday, March 9
Friends of Sims Library Marjorie Morrison Memorial Members' Tea: 2 p.m., Sims Memorial Library, SLU, Hammond. Author Bev Marshall will be featured speaker. Teas, sandwiches, pastries; also, unlimited mimosas for $10. Admisson free for Friends members; $25, general public, includes one-year membership in FoSL. southeastern.edu/library/about/friends/.
Lafayette
Tuesday, March 5
Closed: All locations of the Lafayette Public Library will be closed in observance of Mardi Gras.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B & N Book Club will discuss "The Last Romantics" by Tara Conklin. Cafe will be sampling food and beverages during the event. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Thursday, March 7
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "To the Lighthouse" by Virginia Woolf.
Documentary: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Showing of "Dog Man: The Dick Russell Story," a documentary of Baton Rouge dog trainer Dick Russell, who is estimated to have trained more than 30,000 dogs during his career. For ages 14 and older.
Saturday, March 9
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club, for teens and adults who love reading young adult literature, will discuss "Highly Illogical Behavior" by John Corey Whaley.
St. Francisville
Saturday, March 9
Author Event: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Conundrum, 11917 Ferdinand St. Author Kat Pigott and illustrator Mason Sibey of the new children’s book, "I See You, Green Dinosaur," will join in story time and a pancake art demonstration and sign copies of their book. conundrumbooks.com or facebook.com/conundrumbooks/