Baton Rouge
Tuesday, July 30
Introduction to the Internet: 9:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to navigate the internet for fun and research.
Open Lab: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. Drop in and ask your computer questions, from email, to job applications to how to use Facebook and other social media sites. Staff will offer assistance.
Saturday, Aug. 3
City-Parish Talks Tech: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. An open and collaborative discussion between EBR City-Parish officials and the public about Baton Rouge's digital initiatives — what they are, how they work, how citizens can use them and how the use of technology can be expanded to improve quality of life. Initiatives to be discussed include Open Data BR, EBR Geographic Information System, Red Stick Ready and Red Stick 311. Open to everyone.
Lafayette
Sunday, July 28
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Book Was Better Book Club, which discusses books that were better than their adaptations, will discuss "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams.
Wednesday, July 31
TV Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. A get-together for people who love TV. Watch a show (episode 1 of "Picnic at Hanging Rock"), talk about it and whatever else you've been watching.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Things Fall Apart" by Chinua Achebe.