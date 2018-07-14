Baton Rouge
Tuesday, July 17
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Reading Engaging Nonfiction that Expands our Worldview Book Club will discuss "How to be Compassionate: A Handbook for Creating Inner Peace and a Happier World" by the Dalai Lama XIV.
Thursday, July 19
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. The workshop is a resource for creative writers to share and discuss their work. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Lafayette
Tuesday, July 17
Life Writing Workshop: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. Local writer Clare L. Martin will help get the words flowing.
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Drop in for one-on-one help with a mobile device or learn how to access the library's collection of ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Suspect" by Robert Crais.
Wednesday, July 18
Book Club, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Architect's Apprentice" by Elif Shafak.
Writing Workshop: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Discover creative writing with a graduate writing instructor from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Multigenre and all writing levels welcome.
Thursday, July 19
Genealogy: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Meeting of the Lafayette Genealogical Society with speaker Martin "Marty" Guidry, who will be in costume as a 1750s Acadian to present "A Sojourn Forgotten? The Acadians in Maryland, 1755-1769."