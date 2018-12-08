Baton Rouge
Sunday, Dec. 9
Author Event: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Todd-Michael St. Pierre and Lee Randall will hold a special story time with "Chicory and Roux: The Creole Mouse and the Cajun Mouse."
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Blood Moon" by John Sedgwick.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "Rich Mullins: A Devotional Biography — An Arrow Pointing to Heaven" by Rich Mullins and James Bryan Smith.
Researching Female Ancestors: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This class will explore some common problems that arise when researching female ancestors. Discussion will be on research techniques, exploring records created by women and highlighting resources. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Authors Talk: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Meet authors Emily Cogburn and Ashley Michel who will discuss their writing processes, how they get ideas and how they turn those ideas into novels.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphic Novel Book Club will discuss "Grease Monkey" by Tim Eldred and other favorite graphic novels. For more information, call (225) 763-2240.
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Mary Manhein will be signing copies of and talking about her latest writing adventure, "Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of The Bones In The Drainpipe," a new series for young readers.
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Jeffrey Marx will be signing copies of his book, "Walking With Tigers."
Zachary
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Book Talk: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. Em Shotwell will talk about her latest novel, "Blackbird Falling."
Lafayette
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage" by Alfred Lansing.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club, for ages 10-17, will discuss "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."