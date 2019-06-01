Baton Rouge
Sunday, June 2
Genealogy Program: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Program on Ancestry.com Library Edition, which provides access to almost all of the records and features found on Ancestry.com. Learn tips and techniques for searching effectively and navigating major historical collections such as vital records, census lists, immigration records and city directories. To register, call (225) 231-3751.
Monday, June 3
Introduction to Computers: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Learn computer basics and terminology, including the mouse, keyboard and other parts of a computer. Recommended for beginners.
Wednesday, June 5
Computers Without Fear: 9:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Thursday, May 6
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will craft and discuss "A Della Cooks Mystery Series" by Melinda Wells. All skill levels are welcome. Donations of yarn, supplies or finished items are welcome.
Saturday, June 8
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It or Not Book Club will discuss "The Martian Chronicles" by Ray Bradbury.
Author Event: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Barnes & Nobles-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Doug Villien will be signing copies of his book, "Forgotten Baton Rouge."
Author Event: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Nobles-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Dr. Josh Palin will be signing copies of his book, "It's Not Supernatural, It's Spiritual."
Lafayette
Tuesday, June 4
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club will begin a series on the Hunger Games trilogy, starting this month with "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins.
Thursday, June 6
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance" by Robert Pirsig.