Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Sept. 3
DNA & Family History: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Through advances in genetic testing, information gained can confirm research or reveal surprising clues to your family history. Learn about the different types of DNA tests available, the information they can provide and their limitations. For information or to register, call (225) 231-3751.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Library Resources: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Introductory session to the library's catalog and databases.
Internet Class: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Introductory session to the internet.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Story time with Dr. Seuss: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court and 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Celebrate B&N's 1 millionth story time with "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," a never-before-released Dr. Seuss book about creating and looking at art. There will be activities and giveaways, including free crayons (while supplies last) and samples from the café. Also at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. The'man Dotch will sign copies of his book "Gilbert Goes to School," about starting the new school year.
Book Club: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Join the Advance Reader Copy teen book club and get your hands on unpublished young adult books early. The group meets every month to talk about books.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Genealogy Help: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help. Bring your research questions.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "The Chosen" by Chaim Potok.
Book Club: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The LYRC Book Club, for ages 11-14, will discuss "All's Faire in Middle School" by Victoria Jameson.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Genealogy 101: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Join members of the Lafayette Genealogical Society for a discussion. Learn how to begin a genealogy search, bring questions and meet others who are interested in research.
Story time with Dr. Seuss: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. Celebrate B&N's 1 millionth story time with "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," a never-before-released Dr. Seuss book about creating and looking at art. There will be activities and giveaways, including free crayons (while supplies last) and samples from the café. Also at 11 a.m. Sunday.