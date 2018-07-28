Baton Rouge
Tuesday, July 31
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphics Book Club will discuss the graphic novel "Paper Girls, Volume 1" by Brian K. Vaughan. Must be 18 or older to participate. For more information, call (225) 763-2240.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. A valuable resource for creative writers in the area. Come share and discuss your work. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Book Club: 10:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "Dandelion Wine" by Ray Bradbury.
Lafayette
Tuesday, July 31
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "Little Deaths" by Emma Flint.
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Alexander Books, 2001 W. Congress St. Stories Matter is a free evening with writers, cats and conversation. Authors Joe Worthen, Carol Rice and Chere Coen will read from their works. (337) 234-2096.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "East of Eden" by John Steinbeck.