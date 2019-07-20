Former Baton Rougean Stacey McCrory, who now lives in Mississippi, has published her first book, “I Finished High School. Now What?"
McCrory, who formerly worked in the mortgage industry, said the book took two years to complete.
"Learning how to navigate so many choices and decisions after high school can be overwhelming and confusing. In this straightforward and practical guide, you will be immersed into a world of possibilities with godly advice based on real life scenarios," the book synopsis states.
"This book is about sharing information with new graduates, teachers, parents and really anyone that will make decisions and game plans a lot easier to navigate," McCrory said.
Copies of the book are available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble or Westbow Press – Division of Thomas Nelson & Zondervan. For more info, visit staceymccrory.com.