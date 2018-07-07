Baton Rouge
Monday, July 9
Database Intro: 10 a.m. to noon, Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Learn how to use the online catalog to place holds and renew from your own computer and how to navigate the library's online databases. Call (225) 756-1150 to register.
Tuesday, July 10
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. A writers' group meeting.
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Discover resources for African American genealogy. Due to slavery, prejudice and discrimination, African-Americans were routinely excluded from many records. Learn about search techniques and special records collections that can help find your ancestors. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, July 14
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. "Silver Sparrow" by Tayari Jones.
Lafayette
Monday, July 9
Book Club: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., East Regional Branch Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Books & Bites Tween Book Club, for ages 8-12, will discuss "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry" by Mildred D. Taylor.
Tuesday, July 10
Book Club: 6;30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., South Regional Branch Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner" by Daniel Ellsberg.