Baton Rouge
Monday, Jan. 21
Closed: All EBR Parish libraries closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Crafts, Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will discuss the "Rose Cottage Sisters" series by Sherryl Woods. Crafters of all skill levels are welcome as are donations of yarn, supplies or finished items.
Newspaper Archives: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library's Advocate Historical Newspaper database is home to millions of pages of full scans of Baton Rouge and New Orleans newspapers dating from 1832 to 1996. This class teaches how to search and sort this large amount of information and uncover stories about people, places and things in your ancestor's community. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Author Event: Noon, Barnes & Noble - CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court. S.J. Montalbano will be signing copies of his book "I'm Leaving It Up to Me," chronicling his life in the music business with his older brother, Mickey, from 1958 to the early 1970s.
Lafayette
Sunday, Jan. 20
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. The documentary, "First Cousins: Cajun and Creole Music in South Louisiana," which explores the rich musical heritage of south Louisiana's multiethnic, French-speaking people, will be shown followed by question-and-answer session with filmmakers Moriah and Elista Istre. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, Jan. 21
Closed: All LP libraries, except Butler Branch, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.