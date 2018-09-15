Baton Rouge
Sunday, Sept. 16
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Ben Peabody will discuss his book, "The Art of Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender."
Monday, Sept. 17
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Members of the group of fiction writers share and discuss their work. Attendees can sign up to have their writings discussed after attending at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Intro to the Catalog and Databases: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Learn to use the online catalog to place holds and renew loans from your computer. Learn how to navigate some of the more popular online databases. Registration required. (225) 756-1150.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "Rocket Girl: The Story of Mary Sherman Morgan, America's First Female Rocket Scientist" by George Morgan.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Airline Highway: History of Baton Rouge Blues: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Clarke Gernon, president of the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, will talk about the history of Baton Rouge blues with selections from 10 great blues records.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Author Event: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cottonwood Books, 3054 Perkins Road. Mary Ann Sternberg will sign copies of her new book, "River Road Rambler Returns: More Curiosities along Louisiana's Historic Byway."
Lafayette
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "The Spellman Files" by Lisa Lutz.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "When Last I Died" by Gladys Mitchell.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Mouton House Lecture Series: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. For the program, "Maurice Heymann: Leader and Visionary," the speaker will be Jan Swift, host and producer of "Discover Lafayette," a podcast and television production focused on the people and rich culture of Lafayette. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.. Limited seating. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.