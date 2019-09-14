Want an insider’s experience at the 16th annual Louisiana Book Festival?
Organizers for this year's Saturday, Nov. 2, event are seeking volunteers. Hundreds are needed to welcome presenters, escort authors, assist with programs and staff festival information booths.
“The Book Festival relies heavily on volunteers, both the volunteers that have, in many cases, been with us since the beginning and return each year to volunteer their time, as well as new volunteers who sign up each year for this important event. Like so many people, they recognize the importance of supporting an event that showcases Louisiana’s second-to-none literary talent and that contributes to the creation of a culture of literacy in Louisiana,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.
Volunteers who register by Oct. 18 will receive a free 2019 Louisiana Book Fest T-shirt, which this year features Louisiana award-winning artist Rob Guillory’s official Louisiana Book Festival artwork.
The free event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the State Capitol, State Library of Louisiana and Capitol Park Museum, and in tents along neighboring streets.
For information, visit louisianabookfestival.org/volunteer.html and sign up using the online form.