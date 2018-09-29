Baton Rouge
Monday, Oct. 1
Genealogy Software and Organization: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn about genealogy software that can help you become a more efficient researcher. Also learn how to keep your paper sources organized in binders and digitally. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
DNA and Your Family History: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn about different types of DNA tests and their information and restrictions. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Help for Dyslexic Students: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The program on Best Practices for Young and Severely Dyslexic Students is presented by local BARTON dyslexia tutors, and discusses screening, tutoring, teaching, spelling and early intervention. Call (225) 756-1150 to reserve a place.
Writers' Workshop: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The fall writers workshop will include a brief humorous play, an opportunity to write and share a page turner and time for the various genre writers to gather in groups. No registration required.
Lafayette
Sunday, Sept. 30
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Writers Group: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. A program that offers guidance and support for creative writing.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "Dead Souls" by Nikolai Gogol.
The French Table (L'Atelier de la Table Française): South Regional Library
Saturday, Oct. 6
Speaking French: 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Join the French Table, a forum for those wanting to improve their verbal skills in both Cajun and standard French through casual conversation. Historical documentary films and personal narratives are incorporated to make learning fun. Adults only; some knowledge of standard or Cajun French is required.