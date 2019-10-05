Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club picks a theme and those attending share the books they've read. Contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Session on understanding U.S. census records, with a walk-through of each of the decennial U.S. censuses, what information was gathered in each and what you can learn about your family and their lives from these records. Also to be covered are the history of the census, nonpopulation schedules and some common mistakes made while researching these records. Call (225) 321-3751 to register.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The JCR Historical Society Book Club will discuss "The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris" by David McCullough. Refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Poetry: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Adults are invited to Poetry Performance Night to share poetry they've written or recite/read a favorite poem by someone else. Poetry must not exceed 500 words and contain no profanity or pejorative terms, and appropriate for a library setting
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N Book Club will discuss "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood. bn.com/bookclub
Thursday, Oct. 10
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Q.U.I.R.K.Y. Ladies Book Club will discuss "Dear Mrs. Bird" by A.J. Pearce. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The YA Book Club will discuss "Serpent & Dove" by Shelby Mahurin. bn.com/bookclub
Lafayette
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Genealogy: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help.
Book Club: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP Milton Branch Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Milton Book Club will discuss "Once Upon a River" by Diane Setterfield.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Genius of the System: Hollywood Filmmaking in the Studio Era" by Thomas Schatz.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club will discuss the "Lunar Chronicles" by Marissa Meyer.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, CitiPlace, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N Book Club will discuss "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood. bn.com/bookclub
Thursday, Oct. 10
Book, Film: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Books from the Bayou, screening and discussion of "Interview with the Vampire" by Anne Rice. For ages 18 and older.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The YA Book Club will discuss "Serpent & Dove" by Shelby Mahurin. bn.com/bookclub