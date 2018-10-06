Women Writers on The Dirty Truth, a Women's Week event, will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14.
The free event will be held at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Registration is not required.
Participating writers will include Amy Alexander, Claire Bateman, Renee Bacher, Laurie Drummond, Malaika Favorite, Ava Haymon and Herpreet Singh.
This is the 12th year for this program, which is described like this: "We live in a world full of dirty laundry, dirty secrets and dirty old men. Seven local women writers explore the gritty details of digging deep, making peace with our foes and the reinvention of self."
For more information, call (225) 753-4226.