Time to make a little room on the old bookshelf. The Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Up for sale are more than 65,000 used books. What kinds of books, you might ask?
According to the Friends, there's:
15,000 novels — popular fiction, mystery, science fiction and literature
3,000 about the South and Louisiana, both fiction and nonfiction
4,000 children’s and young adult books
3,000 about religion, including Bibles and teaching materials
2,500 cookbooks with lots of regional ones
6,500 about history including ample collections of military and southern history
1,000 foreign language books
Whew!
And most books are priced under $5 with the vast majority tagged between $1 and $3.
And, if you don't find what you want on the first day or even the second, come back on the third. As committed as they are, the volunteers who run the sale can't get everything out at one time so they're still putting out fresh stock on day three.
Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The sale takes place on the LSU campus, in two buildings — the 4-H Mini Farm and Nelson Memorial Buildings on Ag Center Lane, just south of the John M. Parker Coliseum. Free parking is available on East Parker Boulevard.
Friends of the LSU Libraries was formed in 1962 to provide financial support to the LSU libraries (Middleton and Hill Memorial Libraries) through fundraising and direct donations. Over the past 50 years, the group has raised over $2 million for the libraries.