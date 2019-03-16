Baton Rouge
Monday, March 18
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew Book Club will discuss "The Hound of Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this year's One Book, One Community selection.
Author Event: 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Ken Wells will discuss his cookbook, "Gumbo Life: Tales from the Roux Bayou."
Tuesday, March 19
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Library, 201 Community College Drive. The Ladies Of Essence Book Club will discuss "Becoming" by Michelle Obama.
One Book Discussion: 7 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Adults are welcome for a discussion on "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle with a twist. The discussion will focus on the book's gothic horror elements and influences, plus outline the Victorian-era fears that the author played on in his writing.
Computers Without Fear: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Book Club, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The RENEW Book Club will discuss "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart.
Thursday, March 21
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY Ladies Book Club will discuss "Dear Committee Members" by Julie Schumacher.
Saturday, March 23
Author Event: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Barbara Little will be signing copies of her book, "Unmeasured Love."
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace. Alonzo Golden Jr. will be signing copies of his book, "A Look Back."
Sunday, March 24
Lecture: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. LSU Professor Kris Mecholsky will give a lecture, "The Many Faces of Sherlock Holmes," as part of this year's One Book, One Community events.
Lafayette
Sunday, March 17
CODOFIL: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. The Mouton House Lecture Series presents "50 Years of CODOFIL — Now Looking To the Future." Executive Director Peggy Feehan will talk about the six legislative mandates that CODOFIL has and the work that CODOFIL does in education, tourism, economic development and promoting the French culture of Louisiana. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, March 19
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Drop in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra" by Vaseem Khan.
Wednesday, March 20
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" by Mary Ann Schaffer and Annie Barrows.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "The Franchise Affair" by Josephine Tey.
Sunday, March 24
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Haunting of Hill House" by Shirley Jackson.