Baton Rouge author Sarah Colombo's "Subterranean" won first place for Science Fiction Novel in the 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.
Spaceboy Books, LLC published "Subterranean," Colombo's first novel, in August 2018.
"Set in the near future, the book follows Ronnie, who is trying to find his missing girlfriend Hil. Ronnie can’t find out anything about her because she’s been living off-the-grid since childhood, and doesn’t even have an online profile," a news release said. "In a world loaded with screens, where robots do almost every job, Ronnie and a team of misfits try to solve the mystery of Hil’s disappearance. Through warehouse raves, transcendentalism-obsessed communes, and bougie corporate parties, Ronnie digs for answers. Meanwhile, Hil’s busy saving herself from her past, and a future she never wanted."
The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the largest not-for-profit book awards program for indie authors and independent publishers.
For more information about Sarah Colombo and "Subterranean" (available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your local bookstore), visit sarahcolomboauthor.com.