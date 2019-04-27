"You're in Big Treble" by Paris Daniels, independently published, 24 pages, paperback, $6.99
Paris Daniels drew upon what she knows, or what she's learning, for her first children's book about music.
Daniels is a senior music education major at Southern University.
In "You're in Big Treble," the main character, Treble, "ventures throughout staffland on a mission to find friends to play music with her," according to a news release. "This book introduces various music terminology in a fun and engaging way that is perfect for young readers in the elementary level, educators and anyone who has a love for music."
The book details note and staff names, note values and musical terms as well.
Look for book readings and signings at local day cares and libraries this summer, Daniels said.
The book is available on Amazon.