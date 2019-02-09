Baton Rouge
Sunday, Feb. 10
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Nancy L. Penrose will speak about her new book, "A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928," which was co-authored by Gregory.
An American in Paris: Memoir looks back at life and work of sculptor Angela Gregory; book tour kicks off in Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Ebook Intro: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Get a brief overview of Overdrive, then learn how to set up your devices (bring your own) so you can download books. Registration required. (225) 756-1150.
Computer Class: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn computer basics without the worry of breaking anything.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "The Spy and the Traitor" by Ben Mcintyre.
Lafayette
Monday, Feb. 11
Book Club: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The Books & Bites Tween Book Club, for ages 8-12, will discuss "Finding Gobi: The True Story of One Little Dog's Big Journey" by Dion Leonard.
Book Discussion: 6:30 p.m. p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Take part in a discussion of "Finding Gobi" by Dion Leonard with Christine Duay, director of early childhood for the Lafayette Parish school system. She will bring along Willow, the public schools' service dog. For ages 14 and older.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Free at Last: A Documentary History of Slavery, Freedom, and the Civil War" by Ira Berlin.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club, for ages 10-17, will discuss "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."