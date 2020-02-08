Baton Rouge
Sunday, Feb. 9
Newsbank Historical Newspaper Archive: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library’s Advocate Historical Newspaper database is home to millions of pages of full scans of Baton Rouge and New Orleans newspapers dating from 1832 to 1996. This class will teach how to search and sort this large amount of information and uncover stories about the people, places and things in your ancestors’ community. Call (225) 231-3751 to register.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club with discuss the theme "Mysteries in the Mediterranean." Visit the book club's display on the first floor or browse the Overdrive book list for some great reads. Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com for more information.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Bluebonnet Book Club will discuss "Winter Sisters" By Robin Oliveira. (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "1917, Lenin, Wilson and the Birth of the New World Disorder" by Arthur L. Herman. Yvonne Hull at (225) 756-1180 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
LSU Book: Barnes and Noble — Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. "Purple and Golden" by The Advocate is scheduled to arrive in store. Call (225) 766-1337 to pre-order your copy.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Poetry: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Adults are invited to Poetry Performance Night to share poetry they've written or recite/read a favorite poem by someone else. Poetry must not exceed 500 words and contain no profanity or pejorative terms, and appropriate for a library setting.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Author Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Barnes and Noble — Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Robert and Marian Robertson will read and sign "Fergus and the Monster" and "Sticky Rickie."
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Erica Spindler, author of "The Look-Alike," will be in the store.
Denham Springs
Saturday, Feb. 15
Comic Con: 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., LP Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190. Comic Con, a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television and pop culture, will feature Claudia Gray, a New York Times bestselling science fiction writer. Gray has written several novels set in the "Star Wars" universe, including “Leia: Princess of Alderaan,” “Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lost Wars” and the newly released “Master and Apprentice.” Gray will also sign books. mylpl.info/comiccon
Lafayette
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Book Club: 2 p.m., LP Milton Branch Library, 108 W. Milton. The Milton Book Club will discuss "The Poisonwood Bible" by Barbara Kingsolver.
Author Event: 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. New York Times bestselling author Neal Shusterman will discuss his dystopian novel, "Dry," where California spirals out of control when water is no longer available. For ages 12 and older. Book signing will follow.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction" by Daniel Brook.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. Register for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines. For ages 18 and older. lafayettela.libcal.com/event/6106203
Thursday, Feb. 13
Film: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Screening of "Shadow of Drought," an Emmy-award winning documentary that details the realities and implications of California’s water issues, from yearslong droughts of the recent past to conservation efforts for the future. Discussion of Neal Shusterman's "Dry" to follow. For ages 14 and older.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Closed: LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress, and LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. are closed.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Books on Tap: 1 p.m., The Tap Room, 201 Settlers Trace Blvd. Sponsored by the LP East Regional Library, join fellow book lovers to tap into different literary topics. Must be 21 or older.