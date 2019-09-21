Baton Rouge
Monday, Sept. 23
Catalogs and Databases: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Learn how to use the library's online catalog and databases.
Fiction Writers Workshop: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Share and discuss your work with other writers. Attendees can sign up to have their own writings discussed once they have attended at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Introduction to Ancestry LE: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn to use Ancestry.com's Library Edition. Tips and techniques for searching effectively and navigating its major historical collections like vital records, census lists, immigration records and city directories. You can also browse Public Member Trees to find others who have been researching your family tree. To register, call (225) 231-3751.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Faye Phillips will discuss her book, "Historic Magnolia Cemetery," that she co-authored with Chip Landry. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the cemetery is the burial site of some of Baton Rouge's most prominent citizens, going back to the early 1800s. The cemetery was the site of fighting during the Civil War Battle of Baton Rouge.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will discuss "The Calculating Stars" by Mary Robinette Kowal. Book discussion starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Recycled Reads, 3434 North Blvd. The EBR library's sale of fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, crafts, children's books and more, along with DVDs and CDs. Books are $1 for hardbacks, larger-format paperbacks, DVDs and audiobooks; 25 cents for pocket paperbacks. Cash only. Proceeds go to the Patrons of the Public Library, which helps fund children's summer programming and community programs throughout the year, such as the Author/Illustrator Program.
Book Club: 3 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. the True Crime Book Club will discuss "Blood Bath" by Susan D. Mustafa.
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Yoon Ha Lee, author of "Dragon Pearl," will visit.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Authors Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Catharine Savage Brosman and Olivia McNeely Pass will talk about and sign copies of their book, "Louisiana Poets: A Literary Guide.", which presents the careers and works of writers whose verse is closely connected to the peoples, history and landscapes of Louisiana or whose upbringing or artistic development occurred in the state.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Confessions of a Former Monkey Mind Doctor: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. Daniel Povinelli, professor of biology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will discuss his 30 years of studying chimpanzees and children in an effort to understand what makes humans human. He'll also discuss his upcoming play, "Confessions of a Former Monkey Mind Doctor," to be presented at the Acadiana Center for the Arts on Oct. 4-5. For ages 14 and older.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott. The Romance Book Club will meet. Come share your love of the romance genre.