Baton Rouge
Sunday, Nov. 3
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Kathleen Glasgow, New York Times bestselling author of "Girl in Pieces" and "How to Make Friends with the Dark," will visit.
Monday, Nov. 4
Fiction Writers Workshop; 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Registration is open for the workshop, a small group designed as a friendly and safe place to gather, share and discuss your work. You can sign up to have your writing discussed after attending at least two meetings. Contact Jordan at jcourtney@ebrpl.com to get started.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Twisted Tales Book Club where youngsters read a classic tale and twisted versions of it followed by a brief discussion of the story and a fun activity. Registration is required and limited to eight children per meeting. All children must attend with an adult. (225) 231-3740.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N Book Club will discuss "Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Artsy Smartsy Book Club for ages 6-11 will read and discuss "Behind the Legend: Dragons" by Erin Peabody, then design a dragon with Legos. Call (225) 658-1540 to register.
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It Or Not Book Club will discuss "Elevator Pitch" by Linwood Barclay.
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Your Choice YA Book Club will discuss "Harry Potter Book 1" then choose the next book to read. There will also be fun activities.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Artist Event: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Meet artist Stan Routh, who specializes in drawings of historical landmarks, original paintings, sketches and watercolors of cities and towns throughout Louisiana. Some of his work will be on display at the Main Library throughout the month.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail. The To Be Continued Book Club will read aloud a chapter book for the next few weeks. There will be a fun activity when it finishes.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N Book Club will discuss "Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo. Visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White.
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail. The Louisiana Young Readers Choice Book Club, for ages 11-14, will discuss "Frogkisser! by Garth Nix.
New Roads
Thursday, Nov. 7
Author talk, book signing: 5:30 p.m., Pointe Coupee Historical Society, 500 W. Main St. Joe Simon, author of "The Greatest of all Leathernecks: John Archer Lejeune and the Making of the Modern Marine," will speak, followed by a book signing. Part of the society's annual meeting. (225) 638-6575.