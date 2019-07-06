Baton Rouge
Tuesday, July 9
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Join the Mystery Lovers Book Club, where each month a theme is selected and members share books they've read on it. Visit the club's display on the first floor or browse its Overdrive book list to check out some great reads. For more information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Teen Book Club will discuss favorite organized crime-themed books, and see if they can break into the bank in time to prevent the mob boss from taking control of the city. Register or sign up a the Teen Desk.
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Join to discuss your current or future projects.
Thursday, July 11
Introduction to Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to conduct genealogical research, which records are used to track a family's history, which databases the library offers and the types of resources in the Genealogy Department. Register at (225) 231-3751.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The YA Book Club will discuss "We Hunt the Flame" by Hafsah Faizal. Visit bn.com/yabookclub for details.
Lafayette
Monday, July 8
Book Club: 5:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Books & Bites Tween Book Club will discuss "Smile" by Raina Telgemeier.
Tuesday, July 9
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Don't Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip" by Richard Ratay.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club will discuss "Catching Fire" by Suzanne Collins.
Wednesday, July 10
Rocket Scientist: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Join unlikely rocket scientist and Louisiana native Brian Bertrand as he discusses his unusual path through the U.S. space program.
Thursday, July 11
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Classics Book Club will discuss "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court" by Mark Twain.
Write With Us: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. These weekly workshops on creative writing offer support and guidance in your writing efforts, whether it's fiction, poetry or the story of your life.