Want an insider’s experience at this year's Louisiana Book Festival?
The Nov. 10 festival is in need of hundreds of volunteers to assist in a variety of capacities, including welcoming presenters, escorting authors, assisting with programs and staffing festival information booths.
The 15th annual festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be held in downtown Baton Rouge around the State Library, State Capitol, Capitol Park Museum and neighboring streets.
More information about volunteer opportunities can be found at louisianabookfestival.org/volunteer.html, where volunteers can also sign up. Festival coordinators can accommodate groups of friends, family or organizations who wish to volunteer together.
Volunteers who register by Saturday, Oct. 27, will receive a free 2018 Louisiana Book Fest T-shirt. This year's shirt features Louisiana artist and 2008 Louisiana Writer Award recipient William Joyce’s Academy Award-winning character, Mr. Morris Lessmore with his famous flying books, soaring by the State Capitol.