Baton Rouge
Sunday, May 12
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Jerome "Jerry" Mark Antil will be signing copies of his book "Mamma's Moon," a sequel to "One More Last Dance." "Mamma's Moon" provides insight into the world of today's Louisiana French Acadians.
Monday, May 13
Fiction Writer's Workshop — Indie Author Project: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. Learn the basic elements of fiction writing, storytelling and character development. Once you complete a story, learn how Library Journal’s Indie Author Project will allow you a chance to get national recognition for your writing and recognition at your own library.
Sherlock Sleuths Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Sherlock Sleuths Book Club will discuss "The Sign of Four." Cookies and punch will be provided.
Tuesday, May 14
Introduction to Overdrive and Libby: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Get a brief overview of the online services, and learn how to set up your device so you can download books. Patrons are encouraged to bring their devices. Registration required at (225) 756-1150.
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club will discuss gardening mysteries. Visit the club's first-floor display or browse the Overdrive book list. For more information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "On Desperate Ground" by Hampton Sides.
Thursday, May 16
Writers' Workshop — Long Form Writing: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Cole Connelly, an English instructor Baton Rouge Community College, will offer tips and suggestions to help improve your writing on stories 20 pages or longer. All writing levels welcome. For more information, call (225) 231-3750.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Quirky Ladies' Book Club will discuss "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover.
St. Francisville
Thursday, May 16
Authors Event: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Conundrum Books & Puzzles, 11917 Ferdinand St. Authors Olivia McNeely Pass and Catharine Savage Brosman will discuss and sign their new book, "Louisiana Poets: A Literary Guide."
Lafayette
Sunday, May 12
Book Club: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" by Stieg Larsson.
Tuesday, May 14
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library,l 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of a President" by Candice Millard.
Wednesday, May 15
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Rebecca" by Daphne du Maurier.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Golden Age of Mysteries Book Club will discuss "Trial and Error" by Anthony Berkeley.