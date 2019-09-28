The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will feature Matt de la Peña in its 42nd annual author-illustrator program at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Admission is free and suitable for families.
De la Peña is a New York Times bestselling, Newbery Medal-winning author of seven young adult novels, including "Mexican WhiteBoy," "We Were Here" and "Superman: Dawnbreaker."
He's also authored five picture books for children, including No. 1 New York Times bestseller "Love and Last Stop on Market Street," which won the 2016 Newbery Medal and was named a 2016 Caldecott Honor Book and a 2016 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Book.
He will sign copies of his books at a reception after his talk. Only books that are purchased at this Thursday program are eligible for signing.
On Friday, Oct. 4, teachers, librarians, writers, artists and children’s literature enthusiasts are invited back to the library at 8:30 a.m. for a special workshop presented by de la Peña in which he will provide an in-depth look at his process.
Registration is required for the workshop, which costs $25 for nonstudents and $10 for students with a valid school ID. Call (225) 231-3760 or visit ebrpl.com to register or you can register at the door.
Doors open at 8 a.m. for the workshop, which will include a continental breakfast. Other light refreshments will be served later in the program. Only books that are purchased at this Friday program are eligible for signing. There will be pre-autographed bookplates given away while supplies last.
For more information, visit mattdelapena.com.