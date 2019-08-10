Baton Rouge
Sunday, Aug. 11
Fanfiction Workshop for Teens: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Aspiring teen writers can learn about fanfiction, a great way to explore your favorite fictional characters and practice the craft of writing. (225) 763-2270.
Monday, Aug. 12
Book Club: 10:30 a.m., EBR Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. The Morning Book Club will discuss "Fallen Women" by Sandra Dallas.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Mystery Lovers Book Club will discuss "Vintage Mysteries: Pre-1960." For more information, contact Jessica McDaniel at (225) 231-3710 or jmcdaniel@ebrpl.com.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How It Changed America" by John Barry.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble-CitiPlace, 2590 CitiPlace Court, and Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. The B&N Book Club will discuss "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead. Contact your local store or visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Poetry Performance Night: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Adults are invited to share poetry they've written or recite or read a favorite poem. Poetry must not exceed 500 words. All poetry must be free of profanity and pejorative terms and appropriate for a library setting.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Crafting for a Cause Book Club will discuss "The Cast Who Could Read Backwards" by Lilian Braun.
Book Club: 6:35 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The QUIRKY Ladies Book Club will discuss "A Garden of Small Beginnings" by Abbi Waxman. Call (225) 763-2250 for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like It or Not Book Club will discuss "The Yellow Birds" by Kevin Powers.
Author Event: Barnes & Noble-Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Paris Daniels will sign copies of her book, "You're in Big Treble," an introduction to music fundamentals geared toward elementary school-aged readers and educators.
Book Club: 1 p.m., EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. The Gumbo Book Club will meet.
Lafayette
Monday, Aug. 12
Book Club: 5:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Books & Bites Tween Book Club will discuss "Flora & Ulysses" by Kate DiCamillo.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Book Club: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Leadership in Turbulent Times" by Doris Kearns Goodwin.
Book Club: 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St. The B&N Book Club will discuss "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead. Contact your local store or visit bn.com/bookclub for details.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 214 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The Book Was Better Book Club will discuss "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.