'The Best Christmas Day,' by Anne M. Thomas with illustrations by Bradley Peterson; Anne M. Thomas Publishing; 32 pages
Undeterred by the pandemic, Baton Rouge author Anne M. Thomas chose 2020 to self-publish her first children’s picture book, "The Best Christmas Day."
“I was really moved to combat the sorrow of the pandemic year with the joy of Christmas,” said Thomas in a news release. “I truly hope that every family has ‘the best Christmas Day’ this year. We all deserve that after the year we’ve had!”
What creates "the best Christmas Day" varies, so the book does a wonderful job of highlighting the season’s best traditions. From caroling and gingerbread houses to Santa’s workshop and the birth of Jesus, the rhyming text and beautiful illustrations will resonate with everyone, particularly youngsters ages 3 to 8.
While an engaging read throughout the holiday season, the book is a great Christmas Eve story to share as you wait for Santa.
The book is available at thebestchristmasday.com, and in Baton Rouge at LD Linens & Décor, Giggles Toy Store, The Keeping Room, The Foyer and Tangerine.