Baton Rouge
Monday, Jan. 7
Author Event: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Dietician Bianca P. Plant will discuss her book, "Eating to Live, A Healthy Living Cookbook," and share a salad recipe for the audience to taste. A book signing will follow her presentation.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. All writers are invited to discuss current and future projects.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Book Club: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. The Scotlandville Branch Book Club will discuss "I’ve Got My Eyes On You" by Mary Higgins Clark
Author Event: 1 p.m., Barnes & Noble — Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Alysson Bourque will read from and sign her new book, "Alycat and the Friendship Friday." There will also be craft activities.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. In honor of the late Stan Lee, the Epic Graphic Novel Book Club will hold Marvel Comics Trivia Day. Read all your favorite Spiderman, Avengers, X-Men and Defenders titles and prepare for a trivia quiz.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "Hitler's Man in Havana" by Dr. Thomas Schoonover.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club, for ages 10-17, will discuss "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" by J.K. Rowling.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club, for teens and adults who love reading young adult literature, will discuss "This is Our Story" by Ashley Elston.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The ERL Book Club will discuss "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan.